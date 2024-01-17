DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.34

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $15.74. DENSO shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 33,500 shares traded.
DENSO Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.00.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
