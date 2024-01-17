Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,055.72

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,055.72 ($26.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,234 ($28.43). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,154 ($27.41), with a volume of 131,062 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.96) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.34) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,443.75 ($31.09).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Derwent London

Derwent London Stock Down 4.0 %

Derwent London Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,234.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,056.45. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.