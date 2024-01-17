Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will earn $5.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

NYSE DVN opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

