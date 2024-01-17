Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $145.86 and a 12 month high of $193.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average is $166.73.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,982,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

