Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.69%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Featured Stories

