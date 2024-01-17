Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Dillard’s makes up approximately 3.2% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dillard’s worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.83. 23,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,406. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

