Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $383.24 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 40.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

