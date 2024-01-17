Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.36

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and traded as high as $32.80. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 3,278,400 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $382.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

