Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $23.98. 4,589,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,065,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 985.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $875,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

