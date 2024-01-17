Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $33.56

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.56, but opened at $32.12. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 5,425,342 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.