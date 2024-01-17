Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.31

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and traded as high as $66.25. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 1,610,800 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

