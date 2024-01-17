DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 634,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

DMC Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.62.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.97 million. Research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global

In other news, Director James Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,199.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

