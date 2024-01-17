Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Up 3.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.30. 353,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,100,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Specifically, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after buying an additional 416,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

