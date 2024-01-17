DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Cut by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,015 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for 5.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

View Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.