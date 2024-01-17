Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLIW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFLIW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 3,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,495. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

