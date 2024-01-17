Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

