Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duluth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duluth Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Duluth by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duluth stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.22. Duluth has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts expect that Duluth will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

