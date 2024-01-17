Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 322,160 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 365,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.