Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,932,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,639,876 shares of company stock valued at $218,108,388 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 322,160 shares during the period.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
