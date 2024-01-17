DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of KTF opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
