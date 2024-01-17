DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KTF opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,242 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,458 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

