Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a c- rating to a f rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Ebix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. Ebix has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.23 million for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 66.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

