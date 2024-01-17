Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.66. The company had a trading volume of 180,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

