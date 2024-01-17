Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.80

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.28. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,097,800 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

