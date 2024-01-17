Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $12.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

