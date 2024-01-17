Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $90.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.61.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered Elastic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ESTC opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $118.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.95.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
