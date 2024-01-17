Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.38

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.38 and traded as high as C$17.07. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 65,700 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.53.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8542084 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

