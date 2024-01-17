Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $46.48 million and $968,130.87 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,462,034 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.