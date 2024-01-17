Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

ADI stock opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

