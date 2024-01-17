Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 450 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,092.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9,173.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

