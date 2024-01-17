Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 490 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 5.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

