ELIS Price Hits $0.0238 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $39.01 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00019114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,690.06 or 1.00054007 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011935 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00255853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02385433 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $44.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.