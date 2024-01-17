EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMKR opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 181.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 337,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

