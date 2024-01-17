EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Price Performance
EMKR opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.59. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 72.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
