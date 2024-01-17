Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,826 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 242.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

