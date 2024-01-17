Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lessened by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

