Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Entegris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Entegris stock opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Entegris has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $122.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

