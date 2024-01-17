EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $312.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.07.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day moving average is $254.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BOKF NA boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

