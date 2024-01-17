Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,278,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Equinix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.89.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $21.62 on Wednesday, hitting $797.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $826.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $798.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $774.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

