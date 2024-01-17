Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

