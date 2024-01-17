Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $73.01 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

