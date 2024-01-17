ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.23.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

