Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.24.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

