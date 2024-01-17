Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Cap of $305.17 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $305.17 billion and approximately $11.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,539.29 or 0.05980692 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00083999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00023722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,179,738 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.