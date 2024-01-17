EU supply (LON:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.23). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.23), with a volume of 14,344 shares trading hands.
EU supply Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.05.
About EU supply
EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EU supply
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
Receive News & Ratings for EU supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EU supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.