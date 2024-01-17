European Commercial REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.68 million.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than European Commercial REIT
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Are CVS store closures prescription for better financial health?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Yes, Morgan Stanley can hit a record-high this year
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.