EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Lowered by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $42.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

