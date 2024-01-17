Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

