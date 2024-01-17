Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.58

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.58 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 2630488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $386.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 46,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

