EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $21.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 110,752 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,812,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,893,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,141,391.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 750,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $14,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,893,235 shares in the company, valued at $136,141,391.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and sold 2,246,113 shares worth $43,564,052. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

