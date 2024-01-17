FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Posts Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FB Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FBK stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

