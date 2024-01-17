Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

