Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,351 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $1,387,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $238.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.71. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $309.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.